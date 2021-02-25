Illegal Banting plastic waste recycling factory fined RM120,000

SHAH ALAM: An illegal plastic waste recycling factory in Banting was fined RM120,000 after being found guilty on eight charges by the Sepang Sessions Court near here today.

Selangor Department of Environment (DOE) director, Nor Aziah Jaafar said the sentence was meted out by Judge Tuan Tengku Shahnizam Tuan Lah on the company and its directors after finding them guilty for carrying out plastic waste recycling without an approved Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report and without submitting a Written Notice to the director-general on the source of industrial effluent discharge and air pollution as well as failing to install an air pollution control system at its premises.

“The punishment was on the company and its directors as the first and second person being summoned on all the charges,” she said in a statement here today.

Nor Aziah said according to the first charge, on Oct 4 2018, the company and its directors were found carrying out plastic waste recycling without an EIA Report as required under Section 34A(2), of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

“For the second and third charges, the company and its directors failed to submit a Written Notice to the director-general on the source of discharge and air pollution under Regulation 4(1)(a) of the Environmental Quality (Industrial Effluents) Regulations 2009 and Regulation 5(1)(b), of the Environmental Quality (Clean Air ) Regulations 2014.

“For the fourth charge, the company and its directors were found failing to install an air pollution control system according to the specification set by the director-general,” she said. — Bernama