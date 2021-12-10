Illegal dumping of scheduled waste at Paka being investigated

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Department of Environment (DOE) has conducted an investigation on the illegal disposal of scheduled wastes which was reported to have taken place at the Paka Industrial area near Dungun, 70 kilometres from here, yesterday.

DOE director-general Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar(pix) said investigations found stacks of 21-kilogramme containers for polyurethane paint product used for roof paint coating.

“Samples of the hazardous wastes have been taken and sent to the Department of Chemistry (JKM) for chemical composition analysis.

“This case is being investigated under Section 34B(1) of the Environment Quality Act 1974. Offenders face a mandatory five-year jail and fine up to RM500,000 in line with the provision of Section 34B(4) of the Environment Quality Act 1974,” he said in a statement on the DOE official Facebook page yesterday.

He said DOE would not compromise with environmental criminals and offenders would be strictly dealt with.

“DOE welcomes information from the public to enable prompt action to be taken in eradicating environmental pollution incidents and misconduct in the management of hazardous wastes.

“The public can report any activity which contaminates the environment via the toll free line 1-800-88-2727 or e-mail to aduan_k@doe.gov.my and through the portal eaduan.doe.gov.my,“ he said.

Yesterday, the media reported several empty drums of scheduled wastes were stacked on the road in the Paka Industrial area.

They were believed to have been illegally dumped by irresponsible individuals since several days ago to the point of closing part of the road leading to the industrial area.-Bernama