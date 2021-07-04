Illegal gambling operator arrested after three years

KUALA LUMPUR: The law finally caught up today with a 41-year-old man who operated an illegal online 4D lottery and football betting ring without being detected for the past three years.

Brickfields police chief ACP Anuar Omar said today that the suspect who is believed to be behind the activities of two popular illegal online betting websites was arrested in a raid at an undisclosed location at Taman Bukit Indah here.

He said the joint-operation by Brickfields police, city police and forensics experts from Bukit Aman at 12.30am today led to the recovery of RM100,000 and computers that were used to manage the two gambling websites.

“The suspect admitted that he had been managing the online betting websites for the past three years. He was arrested and is under a four-day remand order for investigations,“ Anuar said.

In a separate case, a 24-year-old man who was lured by a foreign woman to engage in a virtual sex act lodged a police report after he was blackmailed.

Anuar said the man had met the woman through the Line application at about 9am on Saturday where they both stripped down and performed masturbation in a video call.

He said when it was over, the man received a text message minutes later where RM3,000 was demanded from him or a recording of the sexual act between him and the woman would be shared in cyberspace.

Anuar said the terrified victim deposited RM500 into a bank account of a man which was provided by the blackmailer before lodging a police report.

He said police are in the midst of tracing the suspects behind the scam.