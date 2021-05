KUALA LUMPUR : Police have busted an illegal gambling syndicate led by a man with a Datuk Seri title with the arrest of 19 people in Pudu and Cheras recently.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said today the syndicate was involved in online and slot machine gambling activities since early this year, raking in profits of about RM30,000 daily.

He said the first raid was conducted on a premises on Jalan Pudu in the evening of May 17 before several other locations linked to the syndicate were raided over the next three days.

Azmi said 19 people, comprising 11 Malaysians and eight foreigners aged between 17 and 71, were nabbed in the raids.

He said the suspects were caretakers and players at the gambling dens.

Azmi said a 55-year-old man with the honorific title of Datuk Seri was also arrested and was the alleged ringleader of the syndicate.

He said apart from gambling machines, police also seized cash, gold wafers, jewellery, watches and luxury cars all estimated to be worth over RM2 million.

Azmi said the suspects are expected to face charges for the offences soon.