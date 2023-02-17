Illegal golden apple snail poison worth over RM50,000 seized in Perak

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 10,125 packs of golden apple snail (siput gondang emas) poison containing the active ingredient fentin acetate which is banned in the country, was seized in a raid at a premises selling agricultural inputs in Kampung Gajah, Perak on Feb 1.

Agriculture Department director-general Datuk Zahimi Hassan said the seized illegal poisons worth RM50,625 were kept in 81 boxes, and during the raid, there were several customers and two workers in the premises.

He said the initial investigation revealed that the pesticide which originated from China, was sold at RM5 per sachet, and it is also available online.

Fetin acetate which is a chemical pesticide belonging to the group of organotin compounds was first introduced in 1954 as a fungicide and insecticide.

“This poison is classified as highly toxic and dangerous to the environment, especially to aquatic life,“ he said in a press conference here today.

He said the department was finalising an investigation paper against the shop owner on the case under Section 20(3) of the Pesticides Act 1974.

Meanwhile, Zahimi said there are 22 registered snail poison products that can be used by farmers to solve the problem of pest infestation as they have low toxicity to humans, animals, and the environment.

“The existing pest control uses registered pesticides containing active ingredients such as metaldehyde, niclosamide and niclosamide-olamine, which have been evaluated for quality and efficacy,“ he said.

As there is online sale of illegal poisons, he said a meeting will be held with several platform providers to introduce a campaign on complying with the law on the matter. -Bernama