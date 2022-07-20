Illegal racing accident: Fifth victim succumbs to injuries

GEORGE TOWN: Another motorist involved in the early morning accident along the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway on Sunday (July 17) died today.

This brings the number of deaths in the multiple-vehicle accident to five.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said Mohd Haziq Harris, 34, succumbed to serious injuries to his head and body at about 2.30 pm at the Penang Hospital while receiving treatment.

Muhammad Rahimi Shukor, 19, the first of the remaining two injured victims, has been discharged from the hospital while Muhammad Shazwan Hafiz Mohd Sani, 22, was transferred to a private hospital for treatment, he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Haziq’s father, Harris Shariff, 71, said the last time he met his self-employed son was at 11.30 pm Saturday before his son went out to purchase kitchen groceries.

The other four motorcyclists killed in the accident were identified as Muhammad Harith Zikri Yusnizar,17, Ahmad Haikal Naif Ahmad Nazrul, 19, Mohd Syazwan Hakim Mohd Abdul Sani, 22, and Muhamad Eizreel Muhamad Roszadi, 25.-Bernama