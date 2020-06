IPOH: The Ipoh City Council (MBI) imposed 2,288 compound fines totalling RM1,880,320 against those involved in illegal waste dumping in public places from 2018 to May 31.

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said various efforts had been carried out by MBI to curb illegal waste dumping including establishing the Anti-Litter Unit in 2018.

“For now MBI is still providing education on the issue but if the need arises we will take legal action,“ he told a press conference after conducting illegal waste disposal operation at Taman Rasi Menglembu here today.

MBI has carried out cleaning 9,891 times from Jan 1 to May 31, where a total of 12,210 tonnes of rubbish was collected from 1,672 locations, he added. -Bernama