ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Iskandar Malaysia Rapid Transit Bus (IMBRT) project will undergo pilot testing for three months until July 8, following the programme’s scheduled launch by the Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad here on Thursday.

IMBRT director Rudyanto Azhar said nine local and international electric bus manufacturers would be involved in the pilot programme aimed at testing the routes to determine the suitable type of buses to be used.

“The IMBRT pilot testing project is for a distance of four kilometres along the Sultan Iskandar Highway, starting from Anjung in Medini until Horizon Hills here,’’ he told a media briefing at Anjung Medini here today.

He said the IMBRT operation in Iskandar Malaysia was expected to start in 2023 and change the public transportation landscape of Johor and the country with its systematic and comfortable bus facility.

At the briefing, media representatives were given the opportunity to board a Scania electric bus and one electric bus manufactured by Mobilus Sdn Bhd.

They were also taken to the depot where the batteries of the electric buses were recharged.

Last month, Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) chief executive Datuk Ismail Ibrahim said the IMBRT pilot test programme was crucial to determine the system and efficiency of the service to enable its regulators to make the final decision.

He was reported to have said that the IMBRT project would cost about RM2.56 billion, with the federal government financing about RM1 billion and a private-public sector partnership providing the balance.

IMBRT would provide 55 stage services and 44 direct services, covering a network of 2,043 kilometres or almost 90 per cent of the populated areas in Iskandar Malaysia.

The three main routes for IMBRT are Skudai, Tebrau and Iskandar Puteri.

The project encompasses 33 stations with one hub at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) via the Skudai Route.

The major routes would have two final stations, namely in Desa Jaya through the Tebrau Route and in Anjung Medini through the Iskandar Puteri Route. — Bernama