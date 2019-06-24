IMF’s Lagarde calls on Dr Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA: International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Christine Lagarde, who is on a two–day visit to Malaysia, today called on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

They met for an hour at Dr Mahathir’s office at Perdana Putra here.

Also present were Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Azmin Ali, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking.

Saifuddin said that at the meeting Lagarde lauded Dr Mahathir’s efforts in fighting corruption and improving governance.

“In her opinion this is an important matter because growth and progress will be stunted if there is widespread corruption, no matter how financial administration is implemented,” he said when met after the meeting.

Saifuddin said the meeting also discussed prospects of future collaboration between IMF and Malaysia, among others in digital economy.

“At the recent Asean Summit, the prime minister was the only head of government to talk about the digital economy from the aspect of how we collect tax revenue from the vibrant digital economy.

“Lagarde said this is among matters that should be evaluated and given attention. It was a very good discussion,” he said. — Bernama