Immigration clearance at all Singapore checkpoints back to normal

SINGAPORE: Immigration clearance at all Singapore checkpoints have returned to normal, according to the republic’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

“We are investigating to establish the root cause of the system issue,” it said in its update on its Facebook page.

The agency also appended the posting with some photos at immigration clearance at Changi Airport.

Today at noon, the agency reported that certain passenger clearing stations were experiencing disruptions.

All departure automated lanes at all terminals at Changi Airport and selected automated lanes at Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints were affected.

However, there was no disruption to immigration clearance at the republic’s coastal checkpoints. -Bernama