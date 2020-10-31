Immigration Department rescues six forced labour victims

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department rescued six Nepalese security guards believed to be victims of forced labour exploitation in an operation conducted on Oct 27.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the men, aged between 30 and 40, were rescued when a team inspected a house used as a workers’ hostel in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

“During the inspection, we found that the house was in an uncomfortable state and interviews with the victims showed they had not been given work and paid for about six months,” he said in a statement today.

Khairul Dzaimee said the victims also claimed that they had been neglected by their employer with no assistance given to them.

He said the victims also said that their employer had refused to meet them although they had requested to do so for several times.

Khairul Dzaimee said inspections had also been conducted at the security company, located not far from the workers’ hostel and several documents were seized.

He said that the employer and company owner had been called up to give their statement adding that the case was being investigated under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking In Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

All victims tested negative for Covid-19. — Bernama