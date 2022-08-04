Immigration Dept arrests 47 foreigners in raid on Johor nightclub

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department arrested 47 foreigners in a raid on a well-known nightclub in Taman Bukit Indah, Nusajaya in Johor today.

Its director-general, Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud(pix) said 43 Thai women, one Laotian woman, two Bangladeshi men, and one Pakistani man were arrested in the operation that began at 1 am on Aug 4.

Apart from the foreigners, three locals comprising a man and two women who were the caretakers of the premises were also detained in the operation and are now in remand.

“All foreign women who were arrested are believed to have been working as GROs (guest relations officers) whereas the men were general workers at the nightclub,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the modus operandi was for the GROs to stand on stage and clients would indicate their interest in them by placing garlands on them.

“Payment for the GRO services would be between RM200 and RM300 for each garland. If the client requires sex services from the GROs, then the rate would be between RM1,000 and RM1,500 for a night,” he said.

Khairul Dzaimee said initial checks found that the foreign women entered Malaysia on social visit passes (PLS) as tourists.-Bernama