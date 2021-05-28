Immigration dept lodges report with MACC over 'Kak Siti' video

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department yesterday lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over a viral video alleging that a woman from Indonesia known as ‘Kak Siti’ had to pay the immigration officers to enter the country.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud(pix) in a statement said the report was lodged by its deputy director-general (Control) Datuk Makhzan Mahyuddin at the MACC headquarters here at 2.30 pm.

Khairul Dzaimee said the statements and allegations in the video entitled ‘Kak Siti kena bayar ‘pelincir’ untuk masuk ke Malaysia’ could affect the image and reputation of the department.

“If the allegations in the video are proven to be true, firm action will be taken against the officers involved.

“If the allegations in the video are not true, appropriate legal action can be taken against the woman who gave the speech in the video,“ said Khairul Dzaimee.-Bernama