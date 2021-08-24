Immigration dept raids ceramic factory, nabs 55 illegal immigrants

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Immigration Department detained 55 illegal immigrants in an operation at a ceramic factory in the Nilai Industrial area yesterday.

Its director Kennith Tan Ai Kiang said, 48 Bangladeshis and seven Nepalese were detained in the 7.30 am rush after they were found to have flouted the Immigration Act 1959/63 for overstaying and without proper travelling documents.

He said the raiding team discovered that 241 immigrants from Bangladesh and Nepal were employed at the factory.

“They were all detained under Section 15(1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 6(1) (c) of the same act.

“Those detained also did not apply for the Labour Recalibration Programme by the Immigration Department,” he said in a statement today.

He also urged the public with information on illegal immigrants to lodge a report to enable the department to carry out enforcement actions. — Bernama