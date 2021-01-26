Immigration officer charged with 12 counts of corruption, money laundering

SEREMBAN: An immigration officer was charged in the Sessions Court here today with 12 counts of corruption and money laundering involving RM885,950.

Mohd Shah Ezywan Abd Rahman, 34, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges after they were read out before judge Madiha Harullah.

On the first to eighth charges, Mohd Shah Ezywan who is on Grade KP19, was alleged to have received RM885,950 from three individuals.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at the Nilai branch of Malayan Banking Berhad here between Jan 11, 2017 and Nov 1, 2020.

The charge, under Section 165 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum jail term of two years or a fine, or both.

On the charges for money laundering, Mohd Shah Ezywan was alleged to have received money obtained from unlawful activities from the same individuals through account transactions at the same bank under the name of an individual, between March 29, 2017 and May 19 last year.

The offence, under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years and fine of not less than five times the value of the proceeds obtained or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Madiha allowed Mohd Shah Ezywan bail of RM65,000 in one surety for all charges and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court.

The court set Feb 26 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor from MACC, Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin, while the accused was represented by lawyer Afifuddin Ahmad Hafifi. — Bernama