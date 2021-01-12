Immigration officer charged with receiving bribes to release foreign nationals at KLIA2

KUALA LUMPUR: An Immigration officer who was detained in an operation codenamed, ‘Op Selat’, was today charged in the Sessions Court, here, with five counts of receiving bribes totalling RM15,000 last year.

The bribes were for the purpose of releasing five foreign nationals through the Immigration counter at the departure hall of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2).

Yusrazif Wan Yusoh, 42, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges read out to him before judge, Suzana Hussin.

On the first to the fifth charge, he is accused of, as a Grade KP32 immigration officer, receiving bribes amounting to RM15,000 via five different transactions from two individuals involving the release of a Philippine and four China nationals.

All the offences were allegedly committed at the Alliance Islamic Bank Berhad branch in Precinct 3, Putrajaya between Oct 28 and Nov 16, 2020 under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years or a fine or both, if convicted.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nor Diana Nor Azwa offered bail of RM100,000 for the five charges and that the accused has to surrender his passport to the court and to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office each month.

However, Yusrazif’s counsel, Azrul Zulkifli Stork asked the court to reduce the bail to RM50,000 on grounds that the accused is the sole breadwinner of the family including four young children.

The judge then allowed the accused, bail of RM55,000 for all charges, besides setting the other conditions proposed by the prosecution. Suzana also set Feb 18 for case mention.

In another Sessions Court, Yusrazif also pleaded not guilty to the charge of receiving from an individual, RM215,990, the proceed of an illegal activity.

He is accused of committing the offence at the same bank (Alliance Islamic Bank) between Feb 27, 2019 and Nov 13, 2020 under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which provides for a jail term of up to 15 years and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM5 million or whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Judge Rozina Ayob allowed the accused, bail of also RM55,000 and set Feb 18 for case mention.

The media had reported that 65 individuals comprising 39 Immigration officers, 17 agents and nine members of the public were detained through ‘Op Selat’ in connection with falsifying of the entry stamp to cross the country’s border.

‘Op Selat’ was initiated by the MACC with the cooperation of the Immigration Department to eradicate the syndicate involved in the illegal activity. — Bernama