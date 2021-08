PETALING JAYA: Non-partisanship and accountability are equally important qualities for the speaker and deputy speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, according to experts.

While two political analysts theSun spoke to yesterday supported the option of appointing a non-politician for the position of speaker, a political scientist stressed the importance of accountability to the electorate that only a politician would be able to fulfil.

Political scientist Dr Wong Chin Huat pointed out that a non-politician may not necessarily be non-partisan.

They were responding to a statement by Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said that she had decided to resign as deputy speaker because it conflicted with her role as an Umno supreme council member and an MP.

Universiti Utara Malaysia senior lecturer Dr Kamarul Zaman Yusoff expressed the view that a non-politician would be more inclined to ensure fairness and impartiality in decision-making.

He said it is more crucial now, given that both the government and the Opposition are separated by only a few seats.

“Having a non-partisan speaker will ease tension between the two sides,” he added.

Kamarul Zaman described both current speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun(pix) and his predecessor Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof as “respected individuals with very strong legal background”.

Mohamad Ariff was an appellate court judge while Azhar was a lawyer. Azhar also used to serve in Mohamad Ariff’s law firm when they was still in private practice.

Kamarul Zaman said Azhar’s reputation “took a slide” after he became the speaker, “but he has shown some independence of late by reporting the truth when the Yang

di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah raised questions about the MPs after Umno’s defection from Perikatan Nasional”.

However, Universiti Malaya political analyst Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said while he agreed that a non-politician would be perceived as being better in ensuring impartiality, it is not proven as yet.

He added that Mohamad Ariff has shown to be more professional, fair, transparent and responsible than Azhar in discharging his duties.

Nonetheless, he said he still agreed that a non-politician would be best suited for the job, and a retired senior judge not associated with any party would be most suitable.

He said non-politicians could also be seen as “less understanding” of the people’s sentiments and the political pulse in the constituencies.

Wong said Azalina’s statement showed that there was a conflict of interest and expectations for her in her role as speaker and as an MP.

“Her position may not agree with her political sentiments and that complicated her role as deputy speaker,” he said.

Despite Azalina’s experience, Wong said only MPs should be picked as both the speaker and deputy speaker.

“This will ensure that they can also be held accountable by the voters. Furthermore, a speaker who is not an MP may not win the respect of those he leads in the Dewan Rakyat.”

Wong added that a non-politician could also be seen as an appointee of the prime minister, while an MP has the option to build up his own support network among his peers to stand against the executive branch of the government.

“Moreover, non-politicians are not necessarily non-partisan. While they do not have a political base, they may be obliged to the prime minister who appoints them,” he said.

“Unfortunately, for many Malaysians, Azhar is a telling example of such.”

He suggested that rather than trying to make non-politicians better speakers, the strategy should be to make MPs impartial speakers.

“An MP who has been appointed speaker or deputy speaker should relinquish his or her party membership while in office. This is the direction Azalina has proposed, and I believe it is the way to go.”

He said the election of the speaker and deputy speaker should also be made explicitly multi-partisan.

“For instance, in the 650-seat House of Commons, a candidate for speaker must win the nomination of 12 MPs, three of whom must be from other parties,” Wong said.