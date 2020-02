PETALING JAYA: DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang (pix) has urged the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to use the third session of the 14 Parliament – which begins on March 9 – to fulfill as many election promises as possible.

The Iskandar Putri MP says this is the only way to put to rest endless speculation about the future of the PH coalition, while acknowledging that the government is facing attacks from all sides by the opposition, pointing towards PAS’ supposed move for a “vote of confidence” for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to stay a full-term.

“The announcement by the PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man that PAS will move a “vote of confidence” motion in the Dewan Rakyat to support Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s premiership until the 15th General Election found unusual support from MCA and precipitated the country into a week of frenzy awash with plots, conspiracy theories, and fake news,” said Lim in a statement today.

He accused PAS and MCA of spreading lies that have been causing racial and religious tensions.

“DAP was painted as a political party performing the impossible tasks of being the greatest existential threat to Malay rights, position and future as well as that of Islam on the one hand while being the greatest existential threat to the rights, position, and future of the Chinese and non-Malays in the country on the other,” he added.

“Let us make this parliamentary meeting the most important one, not only in the history of the 22-month Pakatan Harapan government but in the nation’s history, by implementing the most number of Pakatan Harapan promise.”