Implementation of K9 can address Orang Asli student dropout issue: Mah

TANJUNG MALIM: The implementation of the Comprehensive Special Model Schools for Year 9 (K9) is an initiative to address the issue of school dropouts among the Orang Asli community, said Deputy Education Minister 1, Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon.

He said the government always placed emphasis on education for the Orang Asli community via various initiatives including the implementation the special Model for Year 9 students.

“For me, we do not need to build new hostels for the implementation of K9. In the initial stages, we can use available classrooms or buildings, and arrange for teachers and equipment.

“I see the implemenetation of K9 as the most effective way to reduce the rate of dropouts among the Orang Asli community,“ he told reporters after presenting smart TVs, contributed by Sharp Malaysia, to Sekolah Kebangsaan Jernang in conjunction with the ‘Smart Classroom Solution’ programme here today.

Mah said through the K9 model, Orang Asli students need to complete nine years in the same school, that is from Standard One to Form Three, with daily boarding provided for those who live far from school.

Earlier, Dr Mah said in his speech that the Education Ministry always welcomed collaborations or corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes with various parties that is targetted towards quality and holistic education.

“For example, the contribution of smart televisions for the ‘Smart Classroom’ programme is in line with the (Orang Asli) Education Transformation initiative aimed at increasing digitisation as well as information and communications technology in schools,“ he added.-Bernama