Importance of diversity

THERE is compelling evidence that diversity improves organisational performance, particularly in organisations that rely on creativity and innovation. This is because diverse composition is frequently associated with diverse perspectives and problem-solving heuristics.

Traditionally, diversity initiatives concentrated on a few characteristics linked to a history of discrimination: Gender, race, religion and sexual orientation.

The first wave of diversity initiatives was aimed to achieve workforce composition goals while combating discrimination and other manifestations of hostile work environment.

However, compositional diversity does not always imply improved performance. Organisations need a different approach to fully harness the potential of diversity. Going beyond compositional diversity is one way to go about it.

However, it is necessary to make deliberate changes that attract more heterogeneity while giving those diverse individuals equal opportunities for success and advancement.

Rapid changes in technology, globalisation and politics continue to upend the educational and business environments, limiting an organisation’s longevity.

We must be conscious of how our actions influence and attract others because diversity is an essential driver of internal innovation, providing alternative perspectives that challenge assumptions and lead to new approaches.

Dr Janice Lo Yueh Yea

Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Education, University of Malaya