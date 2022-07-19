Impose mandatory prison terms on Mat Rempit: Safety experts

PETALING JAYA: Road safety experts have urged the government to impose mandatory prison terms for those involved in illegal racing.

They agree the Mat Rempit culture, which sometimes kills innocent road users, has spun beyond control.

Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) chairman Dr Wong Shaw Voon, who was commenting on a road tragedy in Penang on Sunday in which four people were killed when illegal racers lost control and crashed, said the authorities should strengthen traffic regulations to prevent illegal racing.

He said revoking the motorcycle licences of Mat Rempit would not be an effective solution as they can still race without one.

“Mat Rempit who cause deaths on public roads because of their illegal activities should be given a mandatory jail term because they need to understand the pain they caused. They are purposely racing for thrills despite knowing that public roads are not meant for it.

“Revoking their licences would not have any effect since they are already flouting traffic regulations.

“Illegal racing on public roads is a very serious matter compared with those who drive without a licence.”

Wong also said most illegal racers were influenced by official racing competitions such as Motorsport, without realising that those racers are trained by instructors at proper training tracks.

“We always try to get better at our interests and like to challenge ourselves. But it has to be done in a very safe manner, that is why professional Motorsport emphasises safety.

“Formula One cars and racing tracks are designed for racing. The racer is trained to race, but the vehicles on public roads are not meant for racing,” he stressed.

Universiti Putra Malaysia Road Safety Research Centre head Assoc Prof Dr Law Teik Hua said illegal racing not only presents a danger to the irresponsible racers who compete with one another, but also puts the public at risk of injury and death.

He said having mandatory jail terms for illegal racers would be the best option to stamp out the menace.

“It would teach the illegal racers a lesson for their selfishness and going against the law with their activities, apart from the pain they cause others through injury and even death,” he added.

Apart from advocating mandatory jail terms and revoking motorcycle licences, he said driving academies should recognise their roles in shaping a disciplined road community by emphasising the consequences of illegal racing.

“Mat Rempit can be punished with mandatory prison terms under the Public Nuisance Act if there are no fatalities. In cases where there are fatalities, then they can be charged with manslaughter under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“This is a complicated social issue that needs to be approached from various angles, including the community, religion, economy, technology and spirituality,” he said.

But imposing mandatory jail terms may not completely resolve the problem.

“The consequences of illegal racing should be covered in the motorcycle riding curriculum. Candidates taking their riding examinations should be shown news and particularly images and videos of accidents,” he added.