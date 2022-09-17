Impressions of Kuala Lumpur

TRAFFIC jams, snatch thefts, madmen – these cautionary warnings were in my mind as I packed my bag for a short trip to Kuala Lumpur recently. I went there to attend the Malaysian Chapter of the launch of a culinary book, They came from Jaffna – A Historical Culinary Journey and Enchanting Tale of Roots, Routes and Vivid Memoires As Told By A Pioneer’s Granddaughter. It was held at Universiti Malaya on March 25, and the book was launched by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah. The Sultan delivered an engaging speech, which I was told went viral within the community.

I was last in Kuala Lumpur five years ago, and the advice to be careful had been given even then. With the hardships inflicted by the pandemic, including soaring inflation, I expected things to have declined even further.

Imagine my pleasant surprise, therefore, when I got to experience many endearing qualities in the city instead of its ugliness. Obviously, I compared Kuala Lumpur with Singapore, and here is my report card.

There is a natural affability in the people, which is palpable in Kuala Lumpur and sorely missing in Singapore. Despite the traffic jams, declining ringgit value and cost of living woes, there is still a niceness about the people that is unmistakable.

I stayed at the ibis Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC). It must be a popular hotel for local meetings as I saw many local groups. They appeared to be attending some meeting or other. The women, well attired in their baju kurungs, often gathered to take a group photograph at the lobby, and it was nice to watch the smiles and camaraderie among them.

As a tourist, after a tiring day shopping, I was walking back to my hotel when I took a wrong turn. I asked for help from a jogger who was passing by. As I told him how tired I was, he walked some way with me to make sure I got the directions right before leaving me to walk a short distance to my hotel. He was a kind gentleman.

The staff at the malls were also helpful and courteous. They are never so obliging in Singapore. The hotel staff also steam ironed my clothes I was to wear for the evening at my request and without a fuss.

When I was at a cafe, I complained to a waitress that I was having trouble with the WiFi, she readily agreed to reboot the system. When the problem persisted, she helped me to book a Grab car using her phone. I could not help but be fascinated by her nice demeanour.

Even the traffic jams were not as bad as I had expected, although I did leave early for my appointments, just in case. My guide in the city tour told me that many roads had been converted to one way.

During my stay, I was not caught in gridlocked traffic, perhaps because I avoided travelling during peak hours. In this regard, Singapore has shown its usual foresight by undertaking road expansion works.

I enjoyed the food and the ambience of the Chinese open-air restaurant that my cousins took me too. The herbal chicken, pepper crab, stir-fried beans and fish were all delicious. The portions were also generous compared with the Singapore version.

The iconic Petronas Twin Towers is right in the city centre, and the surrounding landscaped space and graceful fountains make it appealing and relaxing for people who mingle in the area after work or joggers. The area is more interactive and vibrant than Singapore’s iconic boat atop Marina Bay Sands, which stands aloof in comparison.

Singapore fared better in taxi service compared with Kuala Lumpur due to the sheer lawlessness at the cut-throat rates taxi drivers quote. It is not compulsory for them to use the meter. I am amazed this has not been weeded out by the authorities in charge because it mars the image of the city for the tourist.

The KLites seemed resigned to the matter and generally boycott these taxis that are parked outside KLCC and other malls, usually in a cooperative group to fleece desperate commuters. My friends in Kuala Lumpur explained to me that the taxis you hail off the streets are better, but surely a capital city like Kuala Lumpur should have a more orderly system.

Singapore also scores top marks for its dazzling airport, both in terms of efficiency and scale of facilities. To the traveller, he must surely be impressed at how a tiny island state can produce such a world class airport. I cannot help wonder how Kuala Lumpur has lagged so far behind in its airport facilities. Roads, pavements and buildings are also generally much better maintained in Singapore.

I left Kuala Lumpur with fond memories of the city and its people, and wished it well.

Anne Dcruz

Singapore