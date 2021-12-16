Improvements to police facilities will enhance operational efficiency

IPOH: Improvements to police stations, quarters and district headquarters (IPD) in several states are being planned by Bukit Aman to enhance operational efficiency, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim(pix).

He said the plan would also see the reconstruction of dilapidated buildings in several states in efforts to smoothen administration and boost the quality of service to the communities.

“However all are subject to the budget to be obtained from the government.

“Among the plans is to reconstruct the Belaga IPD office building in Sarawak this year, which was destroyed in a fire.

“We are also planning for the construction of the Beaufort police station and police beat huts in Kampung Pimping and Membakut Housing in Sabah,” he said after visiting the proposed site for the new Perak Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) Complex at the Meru, Ipoh Drive-Through Cinema, here.

Mazlan said the improvements being planned also involved the construction of 10 quarters at the Pulau Redang Police Station in Terengganu, 18 General Operations Force (GOF) posts under Selangor IPK and the rebuilding of the Marine Police Force operation headquarters’ jetty at the Muar Police Station in Johor.

He said the projects would be implemented in stages depending on the approved budget.

It was reported that the government has allocated RM230 million in Budget 2022 for the maintenance of Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and Royal Malaysia Police facilities.-Bernama