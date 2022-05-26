Imran gives six days to Pakistan govt to announce poll date

NEW DELHI: Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan(pix) on Thursday gave the government six days to announce a date for new elections as he called off his Islamabad protest following clashes between police and his supporters.

The Pakistan government earlier sought the army's help to protect key buildings in Islamabad's most secure zone in which Imran's supporters had gathered for the protest.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said he wanted to avoid a confrontation with the police and security forces.

Imran, who arrived in Islamabad atop a large truck refitted for his rally, told his supporters he would return to the capital if elections were not announced within six days.

He said five party workers were killed on Wednesday in violence in Karachi city and two other locations.

Imran's procession trundled into Islamabad early on Thursday despite the government blocking his way by placing shipping containers on the highways and police arresting hundreds of party workers and leaders in Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad.-Bernama