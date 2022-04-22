Imran Khan demands fresh elections, plans rally in Islamabad

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan(pix) on Thursday night demanded fresh elections as he addressed a huge rally at a historic site in Lahore city.

The Lahore gathering was Imran’s third mega public show since his government was ousted earlier this month via a parliamentary no-trust vote in what the former prime minister called a United States-backed regime change operation.

Imran did not give any date for his planned mass rally in Islamabad to build pressure on the new government but asked his supporters to wait for his further announcement.

“You have to wait for my call when I call you all to Islamabad,“ he said, speaking at the famous Minar-e-Pakistan monument.

Imran said “whoever has made a mistake” in toppling his government can correct it by holding new elections.

“I want elections to be announced as early as possible,“ he said.

He asked his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leaders and workers to fan out to all parts of Pakistan for a “real freedom struggle”, to build a nation that would not take policy dictation from external powers.

Imran reiterated that his government was brought down because he wanted to conduct an independent foreign policy, combat Islamophobia at international forums, and forge closer relations with China, Russia and Muslim countries in Pakistan’s interests.

He said his Russia visit in February, which has drawn criticism from Western governments, was conducted for his nation’s economic benefit.

“Why did I go to Russia? I went to Russia because Pakistan has dwindling gas supplies and we had to sign a contract,“ he said.

“Russia was offering us oil at a 30 per cent discount. We had to import two million tonnes of wheat from Russia and that too was being offered at a 30 per cent discount,“ Imran said.-Bernama