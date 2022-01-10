In-form Halep climbs to 15th in WTA rankings

PARIS: Former world number one Simona Halep’s (pix) first title win in 16 months in Melbourne at the weekend saw her jump five places to 15th in the WTA rankings released on Monday.

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, who won the Adelaide tournament on Sunday, dispatching Elena Rybakina in just 64 minutes to the final, still dominates the rankings.

The 25-year-old, who will be looking to make it past the semifinals at the Australian Open for the first time, is top of the pile for the 110th week, seven weeks behind the record set by Justine Henin.

Halep, meanwhile, who reached the Australian Open final in 2018, continued her return to form and fitness in impressive form as she polished off Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena to win the Melbourne Summer Set.

After a truncated 2021 season when she struggled with calf and knee injuries, the 30-year-old Romanian can now approach the Australian Open with real confidence.

Barbora Krejcikova moved up one spot to fourth, changing places with fellow Czech Karolina Pliskova, who is missing the Australian Open due to injury.

Iga Swiatek, who has had to withdraw from this week’s Sydney Tennis Classic after picking up a rib injury, also climbed one to eighth with Paula Badosa slipping back.

In spite of losing to Barty in Adelaide, Rybakina is up to 13th while Naomi Osaka went back to 14th.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu, 19, moved up one to a career-high 18th position. – AFP

WTA rankings as of Jan 10

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 8051 pts

2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6351

3. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 5635

4. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 5008 (+1)

5. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4666 (-1)

6. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4385

7. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4351

8. Iga Swiatek (POL) 3971 (+1)

9. Paula Badosa (ESP) 3849 (-1)

10. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3455

11. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 3076

12. Sofia Kenin (USA) 3016

13. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2980 (+1)

14. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 2881 (-1)

15. Simona Halep (ROM) 2791 (+5)

16. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 2726 (-1)

17. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2671 (-1)

18. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2595 (+1)

19. Cori Gauff (USA) 2575 (+3)

20. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2565 (+1)