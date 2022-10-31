In-form Lookman on target at Empoli as Atalanta go second

EMPOLI: Ademola Lookman (pix) helped move Atalanta second in Serie A on Sunday with his latest goal in a 2-0 win at Empoli which continued his fine run of form.

The Nigeria international ensured Atalanta would move above champions AC Milan, who are at Torino in Sunday’s late match, with his fourth goal in five league matches for Atalanta just before the hour mark.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are five points behind league leaders Napoli, the league’s last remaining unbeaten team.

“He has technique, pace, is a player any coach would be happy with,“ Gasperini said of Lookman to DAZN.

“We realised pretty quickly what he was capable of, he was convincing from the start.”

Hans Hateboer jabbed home the away side’s opener in the 32nd minute after Lookman’s shot was deflected into the Dutch international’s path just inches from an open goal.

Atalanta would have run out even more convincing winners had Teun Koopmeiners’ penalty not been saved by Guglielmo Vicario just before the break, after Mattia Destro handled Lookman’s free-kick.

Empoli sit 13th after their fifth defeat of the season, two points behind Fiorentina who won 2-1 at Spezia thanks to Arthur Cabral’s last-minute winner.

Udinese were on Napoli’s heels earlier in the month but are now 10 points off the pace in eighth following their third draw in their last four matches, 0-0 at bottom team Cremonese.

Andrea Sottil’s team are two points off the Champions League places ahead of fourth-placed Lazio’s home clash with Salernitana.

They would be sitting above the Roman team had Gerard Deulofeu not wasted a great chance at the end of a stoppage-time counter-attack.-AFP