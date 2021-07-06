In tight spot after big pay cut

PETALING JAYA: Under the Code of Conduct for Industrial Harmony, salary cut is a strategy with the objective to create a win-win situation for employer and employee.

But to the employees, that is an irony, especially for those whose income has dropped so low that it is no longer possible to see their family through the month.

To be fair, businesses are not swimming in excess cash either. By adopting pay cuts, they will be able to carry on a little longer, hopefully to a point where the economy recovers and full operations can resume, Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Husman told theSun.

However, for father of two and sole breadwinner R. Prakash, 53, that may be too long to wait.

The manager of a hotel in Malacca has had to take a wage reduction as a result of the pandemic.

“It has become more difficult to manage the household expenses,” he told theSun.

Apart from a home loan, he has to worry about the utility and other bills. Over and above that, he is pursuing a degree course in Business Administration.

Syed Hussain said reserves for many companies are quickly running out as the prolonged restrictions on movements to curb the spread of Covid-19 take its toll on business activities.

As he explained, a company that has enough to last two months could stretch it to five or six months if cost-cutting measures are introduced, one of which is a pay cut, unpopular as it is.

Many companies have already imposed pay cuts of 5% to 50%. The vast majority of companies have capped it at 20%. A 10% cut is favoured by the second largest proportion of companies, followed by a 50% cut, according to data for 2020.

Nonetheless, Syed Hussain said, employers may consider granting salary advances to breadwinners who have financial difficulties to tide them over the challenging period.

He said stimulus packages such as wage subsidies and moratorium on loan repayment have helped to a certain extent but a better option is to allow companies to resume operations.

“Companies located outside red zones should be allowed to continue operations, as long as inter-state travel is disallowed and there is strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOP),” he said.

“For instance, infection rates are low in Terengganu, Kedah and Perlis. It is not fair to subject them to the same restrictions,” he said.

Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) deputy president Mohd Effendy Abdul Ghani agreed that businesses be allowed to operate under strict SOP protocols.

“This will ensure that employees continue to get paid enough to support their families,” he told theSun.

“We do not agree with any decision to cut salaries,” he added.

Mohd Effendy said MTUC has received complaints about salary cuts from employees since the Covid-19 pandemic started in Malaysia.

“That is why the government has increased the allocation for the Wage Subsidy Programme. This is to help cushion the blow,” he said.

He also agreed with Syed Hussain’s argument that restrictions should not be imposed in areas where there are few cases of infection.

“The wage subsidy will only go so far. Enabling businesses to continue operations is the answer,” he said.

For Prakash, the moratorium on loan repayment has been a relief but, he said, it will not be enough if the Covid-19 crisis is not resolved soon.

“It is difficult to manage with a low salary, but looking for another job is quite impossible now,” he pointed out.