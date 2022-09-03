Incentives await Aaron Chia: Malacca CM

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali(pix) said the state government never forgets the services of those born in the state who make Malacca famous in any competition at the national or international level.

“Even though the federal government has given (incentives), and so too MSN (National Sports Council), the Malacca government will still give incentives (to Aaron).

“We also gave a medal last year to Aaron (for his previous successes),“ he told reporters after officiating the state flag handover ceremony to the Malacca contingent to the XX Malaysia Games (SUKMA) at the Al-Azim Mosque Auditorium here today.

Last Sunday, Aaron, who hails from Batu Berendam, Malacca and his partner Soh Wooi Yik, from Kuala Lumpur, created history as the first Malaysian players to win the world title, thus ending a 45-year wait, when they defeated seasoned Indonesian pair, Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan, 21-19, 21-14 in the men’s doubles final in Tokyo.

At the event, State Youth Development, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman VP Shanmugam was appointed as the Chef de Mission of the Malacca contingent to the biennial Games which will be held from Sept 16 to 24.

A total of 613 athletes, coaches and team managers will represent Melaka at this edition of the Games.

In the meantime, Sulaiman said the Malacca contingent was targeting 20 gold medals at the Games, an increase of two gold medals from the previous edition.

Among the sports targeted for gold are wushu, golf and muay thai and the state government will also reward athletes who bring home medals.-Bernama