Incorrigible errant motorists

PETALING JAYA: Harsher punishment may not be enough to change the bad attitude of road users or increase their poor awareness on traffic safety, said Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He was commenting on the 16,163 summonses issued by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department in the 15 days of the Red Traffic Light Special Operation from Sept 15 to 30.

“So much has been and is being done in the form of campaigns, traffic operations, awareness at primary schools and others. I’m afraid not much else can be done to change the situation for the better,” he told theSun.

He said a common problem is many motorists ignore no-parking signs.

“These are the kind of motorists who are also likely to beat red lights.”

Lee said he was sceptical about whether more drastic penalties such as imprisonment would help.

“I don’t think jail time is the best answer, as our prisons are already crowded. We need a better way to penalise traffic offenders such as increasing the fines. If they don’t pay up, then they should be taken to court.”

He also said the current fines were not heavy enough to deter motorists with bad attitudes who can afford to pay up, and would probably continue their dangerous habits on the road.

“It all boils down to the individual and his attitude. When motorists care enough for their safety, their passengers and other road users, only then will things improve.”

On the summonses issued, police secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said the operation focused on the beating of traffic lights, with more than half the number of summonses being issued to motorcyclists.

The rest went to cars (6,083), lorries (528), vans (264) and buses (22). Another 1,055 summons were issued to “other vehicles” such as motorcycles with sidecars, trailer lorries, backhoe loaders and four-wheel-drive vehicles.

Noorsiah said police also issued 24,276 summonses involving other traffic offences, with 71,069 vehicles inspected.

“During the operation, 27 individuals were arrested under the Road Transport Act and Dangerous Drugs Act. Some were held for having outstanding traffic arrest warrants.

“Police seriously views the attitude of motorists who purposely create risks by running the red light. We advise the public to always be careful and obey traffic signs to ensure the safety of all road users,” she said in a statement yesterday.

The operation was conducted at 1,659 locations nationwide, involving 1,541 traffic police personnel.