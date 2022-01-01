Increase in flood evacuees in four states

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in four states continued to record an increase, while in two states, the number remained unchanged and in another, it showed a decline.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees in the flood-affected district of Segamat continued to record an increase, to 658 people from 192 families as of noon, from 456 people (133 families) this morning.

According to the State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan in a statement, another relief centre (PPS) was opened, namely at Dewan Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu Anam, bringing the total to nine.

He said the PPS at Kampung Lembah Bakti Community Hall had been closed with all victims transferred to Sekolah Rendah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) Ai Chun, while the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Tenang had the highest number of evacuees, totalling 223 people (73 families).

The floods affected 10 villages in the district, namely Kampung Sermin, Kampung Lembah Bakti, Kampung Pekan Air Panas, Kampung Lembah Bakti, Kampung Paya Lenga, Kampung Paya Lebar, Kampung Gelang Chinchin, Kampung Tenang, Kampung Sedeng and Kampung Paya Lang.

Meanwhile, he said the water in three rivers had exceed the danger level, namely Sungai Segamat in Bandar Segamat, which is now at 9.17 metre; Sungai Muar in Kampung Awat, Segamat (20.34m) and Sungai Tangkak in Kampung Seri Makmur, Tangkak, (4.31m).

In PAHANG, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported a slight increase in the number of flood victims at noon, totalling 2,161 people at 34 PPS in seven districts, from 2,030 people this morning.

Apart from Raub, Lipis is also hit by flood again and two PPS were opened this morning to accommodate 50 evacuees.

According to the website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, the water in three main rivers in the state is at the danger level, namely Sungai Serting in Bera, Sungai Luit in Maran and Sungai Kechau in Lipis.

In MELAKA, the number of evacuees in Alor Gajah continued to increase with 382 people (100 families) at noon, from 96 people (29 families) at 10 am today.

Melaka Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra, in a statement, said the evacuees are at six PPS, namely, Balai Raya Gadek, Sekolah Rendah Agama (SRA) Jabatan Agama Islam Melaka (JAIM) Jelatang, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Pengkalan, Surau Kampung Jeram, SMK Lubok China and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Belimbing Dalam.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the state APM said the the number flood victims increased to 239 individuals (66 families) at 11 PPS as at noon today.

Meanwhile, according to the Drainage and Irrigation Department’s InfoBanjir portal, the water in two rivers in the state is at the danger level, namely Sungai Muar at Pekan Rompin, Jempol and Sungai Serting at Kampung Datok Johan, Jempol.

In TERENGGANU, the number of flood victims remained at 451 people (128 families) with all of them at four PPS in two districts in the state.

In Dungun, there are 408 people (120 families) at three PPS, namely Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Minda (18 people from five families), Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Shukor (225 people from 60 families) and Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Pasir Raja (165 people, 55 families), while the remaining evacuees at in Kemaman, at the PPS at surau Kampung Ban Ho (43 people from eight families).

In SABAH, the number of evacuees remained at 504 people, involving 167 families, in Kota Marudu as at noon today.

Sabah Disaster Management Secretariat, in a statement, said the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tandek has 253 people from 97 families, while the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Teritipan is providing shelter for 251 victims from 70 families.

Meanwhile, in KELANTAN the number of evacuees dropped to 482 people (154 families) at noon, from 1,129 people (363 families) in the morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Info Bencana application, 110 PPS are still in operation, comprising nine in Kuala Krai and one in Jeli.

In SELANGOR, the JKM Info Bencana application stated that there is no active PPS at the moment.

According to the Selangor police, three roads are still close to vehicles as at 10 am today and they are at Jambatan FT 31 Dengkil - Banting and Jalan Genting Peras – Kuala Klawang, as well as the bridge road to Lapang Sasar, Subang.-Bernama