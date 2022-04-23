Increase in haj cost: Muslims consider move as reasonable

KUALA LUMPUR: The announcement by the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Idris Ahmad yesterday, that the quota for Malaysian pilgrims has been set at 14,306 , has given Muslims in the country a ray of hope after two years of haj deferment.

Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) in a press conference today announced that the cost to perform haj for muassasah pilgrims from the B40 group is now set at RM10,980 per person, while for those from the non-B40 group, RM12,980 per person, an increase of between RM1,000 and RM3,000 per person.

Although the cost of haj has increased, generally Muslims went met said they accepted the rationale behind the increase and consider it appropriate and necessary given the Covid-19 situation that is still not over, and the rules set by the Saudi Arabian government.

In SELANGOR, a private sector employee, Mohd Khairul Rusli, 37, said although cost has increased the prices were still affordable and relevant.

“We need to look at the increase in costs as the tax and service charges too have gone up, more so with the current global situation in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. Various factors have contributed to the increase in costs and we have to accept it.

“Moreover, prices have not increased since 2009. We have to be grateful because the remaining costs are still being absorbed by Tabung Haji,“ he told Bernama.

Meanwhile in KEDAH, Syarikat Ayam Bismi Sdn Bhd managing director Mazlina Kamarudin, 54, who had just returned after performing Umrah for 21 days, said TH cannot be blamed as they had to revise the cost to perform haj.

“Several factors have led to the cost increase, among them, the currency instability, hotel fees and costs involved in the management of Covid-19, so it is inevitable,“ she said.

She said if the situation, especially the Covid-19 situation improved, perhaps costs could be slightly reduced to enable more Muslims, especially Kedahans, to perform haj.

Meanwhile, government retiree, Ibrahim Ahmad, 68, said although the cost increase was a little burdensome, especially for the less fortunate, TH still provided targeted financial assistance which to some extent had enabled them to perform haj.

In JOHOR BAHRU, lawyer Nor Faizah Zainuddin, 53, said the announcement on the haj cost for pilgrims in the B40 and non- B40 groups has to some extent affected prospective pilgrims who would be performing their pilgrimage this year.

Nor Faizah, who was selected to perform haj in 2020 but had to postpone the trip due to the Covid-19 outbreak, said Muslims had no choice but abide by the cost increase of around RM1,000 due to certain costs imposed by the Saudi authorities.

In KELANTAN, a private sector worker Mohd Iskandar Yusoff, 50, said pilgrims could still afford to pay the fees despite the increase in haj cost.

“We understand the factors behind it especially when the world is facing the Covid-19 pandemic. What is important is that we need to be grateful with the opportunities given as it is not easy to perform haj in this pandemic situation,“ he said.

Another private sector worker, Mohd Amizul Fazly Muhamed Sudin, 44, said TH efforts to maintain the subsidy this year was good, especially for pilgrims from the B40 group who were seen to be more affected by the Covid-19 pandemic

“I congratulate TH as they have fulfilled their role in providing the best haj services to Malaysians,“ he said.-Bernama