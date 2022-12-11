Increase in number of flood victims in K’tan, Penang, Malacca

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims at relief centres (PPS) in Kelantan, Penang and Melaka rose this evening, but there is no change in Johor, and a drop in Kedah and Selangor.

In KELANTAN, 604 individuals from 182 families were placed in three PPS in the Pasir Mas and Tanah Merah districts as of 3 pm today, compared to 311 people from 94 families this morning.

The PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh and SK Kubang Gual in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas are housing 588 victims while Balai Raya Padang Kijang in Tanah Merah has 16 evacuees.

Meanwhile, checks by Bernama showed that residents and traders in Rantau Panjang town, situated near the Sungai Golok, are on high alert as the river water reached 9.91 metres (m), exceeding the danger level of 9 m.

In PENANG, the number of flood victims increased to 160 people, compared to 117 this morning, placed in three PPS as of 2 pm after several areas were submerged due to flash floods following a four-hour downpour yesterday evening.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Mohd Radzi Ahmad said the newly opened PPS SK Lahar Yooi in Tasek Gelugor houses 26 people from seven families while the PPS Dewan Banjir Desa Puri still has eight people from two families.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Tan Cheng San said the PPS True Light Chinese National School (SJKC), Juru Village, is sheltering 126 people from 35 families.

In MELAKA, the number of evacuees in the two PPS in Alor Gajah rose to 37 individuals from 11 families compared with 29 victims from 10 families at 8 am today.

In a statement, the Melaka Flood Management Committee secretariat said as of noon today 11 victims from six families were housed at the PPS Balai Raya Kampung Gadek whereas 26 victims from five families were at Balai Raya Bukit Balai, Durian Tunggal.

Pengkalan was the latest location to be hit by floods following Kampung Kuala Sungga Tebong, Kampung Orang Asli Hutan Percha, Kampung Gadek, Kampung Bukit Tambun and Kampung Bukit Balai.

In JOHOR, the total number of flood victims remains at 57 from 18 families, housed at three PPS in Segamat as of noon today.

The District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD), in a statement today, said 39 victims from Kampung Seberang Batu Badak and Kampung Batu 5 were housed at PPS Balairaya Kampung Batu Badak, whereas four victims from Kampung Kuala Paya were placed at PPS Balairaya Kampung Kuala Paya, which has been operational since Nov 2.

“Another PPS in Segamat is the Dewan Komuniti Tasek, which is housing 14 victims from Kampung Seberang Batu Badak. It opened on Nov 6,” said the statement.

In KEDAH, a PPS in Kulim district was closed while the number of flood victims in Kedah has dropped to 220 people from 53 families as of noon compared to 239 people from 61 families this morning.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee secretariat division head, Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain, said PPS Dewan Penghulu Paya Tok Betok which housed six people from one family was closed at 8 am today.

He said the four PPS still open in Kulim are in Masjid Sungai Seluang, housing 91 people from 21 families; Surau Taman Sang Kancil (80 people from 18 families); SK Sri Limau (27 people from eight families); and SK Permatang Tok Dik (14 people from four families).

Apart from this, the PPS at Surau Batu 18 in Bandar Baharu district is still housing eight people from two families.

In SELANGOR, the number of victims housed in eight PPS in the Klang and Kuala Selangor districts has dropped to 803 people from 190 families compared to 890 victims from 212 families yesterday.

Based on the Selangor Disaster Management Unit statistics as of noon today, PPS Masjid Al-Falah in Kampung Budiman, Shah Alam, which was opened on Nov 10, closed today.

However, an additional PPS was opened at SJKC Yuk Chih in Bestari Jaya. It houses 43 victims from 15 families.

Apart from this, a Bernama check in Meru, Klang showed that the floodwaters there had started to recede. However, the cloudy weather is still a concern for residents.-Bernama