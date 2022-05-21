Increase PwD involvement in digital economy: Ras Adiba

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts to increase the involvement of persons with disabilities (PwD) in the digital economy need to be intensified, said OKU Sentral president senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi(pix).

She said with the advent of online platforms, digital entrepreneurship opportunities are now seen as more inclusive for the PwD community.

Ras Adiba also also suggested that the government launch the PwD Inclusive Digital Economy Roadmap to open up more opportunities and provide platforms for the community to be directly involved in the digital economy, especially online businesses.

Speaking at the OKU Sentral and Maxis Entrepreneur Workshop, here today, she said it was important for PwD to master technology to boost their marketability and enhance social inclusion.

She also hoped that the government and corporate sector could play a role in ensuring that PwD be part of the digitisation agenda as well as work together to bridge the digital divide among the community in the country.

Ras Adiba said the private sector involvement in the supplier diversity programme could also increase access to the market for young people with disabilities.

She said digital skills were also able to help young women with disabilities to generate income online despite being at home.

“It will also provide an advantage to young women with disabilities who face discrimination in the workplace and social pressure (which) limit their opportunities for advancement,” she said.-Bernama