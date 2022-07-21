‘Increase sick leave days for women employees’

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia HR Forum and Social Compliance Malaysia chief executive officer and co-founder Arulkumar Singaraveloo recently said women employees should be accorded a higher number of sick leave days or allowed to work from home when on their periods instead of implementing a blanket menstrual leave policy.

“Employers could also allow the affected employee to work from home and provide light duties where practical.

“I do not see this (menstrual leave) as a pressing concern for now given the various leaves provided to employees.

“A simple way forward is to leave this to the manager and employee to work this out, expanding the flexibility scope to cover this,“ he told the New Straits Times .

Yesterday, Deputy Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusuff told parliament that the government is in the midst of conducting a study on granting women menstrual leave.

She said the study involving more than 57,000 respondents nationwide is expected to be completed by October this year.