KUALA LUMPUR: There has been an increase in the number of hepatitis infections reported in the country in the past 10 years due to greater public awareness of the disease, especially among those at risk, to undergo screening tests for early detection and treatment.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said in Malaysia, the most commonly reported hepatitis is A, B and C, with the hepatitis A notification rate still low despite showing a slight increase in the last 10 years of 0.1 people per 100,000 population in 2009 to 0.3 people per 100,000 population in 2019.

He said for hepatitis B, the notification rate was higher and had shown an increase from 2.1 people per 100,000 population in 2009 to 15.3 people per 100,000 population in 2019.

“An increase is also shown for hepatitis C in the same period from 3.7 per 100,000 population to 10.6 per 100,000 population,”” he said in a statement in conjunction with World Hepatitis Day 2020 which is celebrated on July 28 annually.

This year’s celebration is themed “MY Missing Millions” to show how important it is to detect as many individuals as possible with hepatitis to enable immediate treatment.

Dr Noor Hisham said MOH advises the community to always practice a healthy lifestyle and avoid the risk of infection. He said the best preventive measure for hepatitis A is to practice good hygiene such as washing hands with soap and water often after using the bathroom and holding dirty things, and before preparing food or eating.

He also advises the public to drink treated or boiled water especially when visiting areas that do not have a water supply system, proper waste management or waste disposal and certain countries with high rates of hepatitis, among others.

He said that to prevent hepatitis B and C infections, the community is advised not to share personal items such as nail polishes, toothbrushes and razors because these may cause wounds through which the virus can be transmitted.

“Hepatitis B and C patients are also advised not to donate blood because it can infect recipients. The practice of safe sex can also prevent the spread of the infection.

“Mothers who have been confirmed to have an infection need to seek treatment so that infection to the baby can be prevented. For your information, hepatitis C can be completely cured with the latest treatment available at selected hospitals and government clinics,” he said.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, those who are at high risk and vulnerable to hepatitis B and C infections are advised to undergo screening tests to detect any infection and subsequently be given initial treatment.

Parents are advised to ensure that their children are given complete hepatitis B immunisation according to the schedule set under the National Immunisation Programme, where three doses of the hepatitis B vaccine should be administered immediately after the baby is born, at one month and six months.

Giving the hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours after birth is 95 per cent effective in preventing hepatitis B virus infection during the perinatal period, he said. -Bernama