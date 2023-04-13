Inculcating a positive environment in the workplace

FEAR weakens stifles and curtails creativity, innovations, and accountability in an individual as well as organisations.

An organisation that engages with its employees with fear sees a systemic collapse of morale, professionalism and productivity.

One can watch out for some telltale signs of a fear-based culture in an organisation.

Firstly, some managers only focus on daily targets without giving any space for creativity or innovativeness for the fear of being seen as “unproductive” or even “losing their face and job”.

Second, managers have no competencies or knowledge of the core business of the department or unit and act merely as taskmasters, pushing and harassing for output without quality care.

One may get penalised for voicing genuine concerns and challenges.

Truth is a taboo in such organisations as well, everything is always painted and presented in the most idealistic way.

Figures, outcomes, reports and documents must be massaged and crafted to look their best.

Challenges are the people’s problem and the delivery of bad news is unacceptable.

Instead of reinforcing success and celebrating milestones, the focus is on delays or failures to meet deadlines and outputs, explaining challenges and highlighting the lack of resources and support often gets the employees earmarked and kept in “cold storage” for voicing the realities which show the glaring inefficiency of the leadership.

This also creates a culture which hinders collaboration and support from other employers for fear of being banded and isolated.

This gloom of fear even trickles down to coming up with new approaches that are required for the organisation to transform.

Change is unwelcomed and is only done as a prerequisite to be “seen to be done” rather than implemented on the ground.

Communication is fragmented, sieved and altered to always “safeguard” the survival and image of leadership and some chosen individuals.

Any form of new or unconventional idea or knowledge that is introduced is pushed back as the leadership and managers lack the competency or expertise to understand it, thus making them look incompetent.

The rot in most cases does start from the top, this once again emphasises the importance of choosing and placing the right person to do the job.

Academic qualification or years of employment does not ensure the right behavioural attribute, skill or knowledge.

The personality, passion and capabilities of an individual determine leadership.

A leader with the courage, right values, conviction and most importantly belief in their capabilities, will break the reign of fear in an organisation.

Empowered managers, employees and staff of an organisation will be open to discussing the challenges as they believe the solutions for them can be achieved.

Failures are not penalised but will be seen as an opportunity to redesign and restrategise, and the focus on learning from it will be a natural conversation that would be encouraged by the leader and managers at all levels.

Success and celebration of small wins, people making strides, effort and willingness to learn and adapt from failures create an environment that encourages growth.

Every journey of the organisation, be it success or failure, forms part of the institutional memory.

These events provide valuable insights for the leadership to craft strategic development plans.

For an organisation to grow organically, the triumphs and trials must be embraced and used to build its existence. Fear cripples, whereas courage enables.

P. Veni Muthusamy

Kuala Lumpur