Independent player Kisona eyes top 30 ranking

KUALA LUMPUR: An apparently rejuvenated S. Kisona (pix) is setting her sights on breaking into the world’s top 20 in women’s singles badminton this year.

The 24-year-old professional player said she was optmistic of achieving this target as she had improved by training under new coach Mohd Zakry Abdul Latif together with her teammates, who are mostly men.

The Negeri Sembilan-born shuttler today also received a shot in the arm in the form of a RM100,000 sponsorship from property developer Matrix Concepts Holdings Bhd.

“There is a new hope in my professional career. I’m aiming for the best.

“It will definitely be challenging because last year my game was far behind that of other national players,” she said at the Matrix Concepts sponsorship presentation at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) here.

Kisona, who is ranked 48th in the world, said she would work extra hard to chase this target.

In December last year, Kisona decided to leave the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) to focus on her rehabilitation in recovering from a left leg injury and to give herself greater flexibility in pursuing her badminton career.

She is scheduled to compete in her first competition this year at the Swiss Open at the end of this month, where she will face Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani in the qualifying rounds.

BAM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria was also present at the sponsorship presentation ceremony. -Bernama