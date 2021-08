NEW DELHI: India has appointed career diplomat B. Nagabhushana Reddy as its new High Commissioner to Malaysia.

“He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,“ India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Tuesday.

Reddy has been serving as a joint secretary in charge of international cooperation at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

His foreign postings have included a stint in Malaysia a decade ago.

A 1993 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, he was the country's high commissioner to Nigeria from July 2016 to December 2018.

Before that he was deputy permanent representative at India’s permanent mission in Geneva.

Reddy will be replacing Mridul Kumar who completed his tour of duty in Malaysia in July.-Bernama