AMMAN: India's drug regulator has approved the world's first DNA vaccine against Covid-19 for emergency use.

The three-dose ZyCoV-D vaccine prevented symptomatic disease in 66 per cent of those vaccinated, according to an interim study quoted by the vaccine maker Cadila Healthcare, Jordan news agency (Petra) reported.

The firm plans to make up to 120 million doses of India's second home-grown vaccine every year.-Bernama