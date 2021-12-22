India conducts second missile test within days

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday test-fired a new missile capable of hitting targets up to a range of 500 km.

This was the second missile test conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) off the coast of Odisha state within days.

The maiden flight test of the surface-to-surface missile named “Pralay” met “all its objectives”, the Ministry of Defence said.

“The missile is powered with solid propellant rocket motor and many new technologies. The missile has a range of 150-500 kilometre and can be launched from a mobile launcher. The missile guidance system includes state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics,“ it said in a statement.

It comes after the DRDO conducted a test on Saturday of the Agni P nuclear-capable missile with a range of up to 2,000 km.-Bernama