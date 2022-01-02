India donates 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Afghanistan

NEW DELHI: India has donated 500,000 doses of its inactivated Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to Afghanistan and will send another batch of the equal amount soon, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said on Saturday.

“Today, India supplied the next batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 500,000 doses of Covid vaccine (COVAXIN) to Afghanistan... Another batch of additional 500,000 doses would be supplied in coming weeks,“ the ministry said in a statement, according to Sputnik.

India has pledged to donate a million vaccine doses to the war-torn country. The latest batch went to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.

The vaccine, which is manufactured from killed coronaviruses by Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech, comes on top of 1.6 tonnes of medical assistance India provided to Afghanistan through the World Health Organisation in December.-Bernama