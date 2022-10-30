India edge Australia in shootout to win 10th edition of SOJC

JOHOR BAHRU: India emerged champions of the Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC) 2022 with a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Australia after both teams were tied 1-1 in regulation time in the final at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium here tonight.

With the win, India have now lifted the SOJC for the third time after clinching it in 2013 and 2014.

India, coached by CR Kumar, shot ahead in the 14th minute through a Sudeek Chirmako field goal but Australia equalised in the second quarter with a field goal of their own by Jack Holland in the 29th minute.

Neither team could break the deadlock, forcing the tie to be decided in a penalty shootout which India won 5-4 when their goalkeeper Shashikumar Mohith Honnenahalli thwarted Joshua Brooks’ attempt.

India, thus, denied Australia the chance to add to their collection of SOJC titles after winning the tournament in 2016 and 2017.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Cooper Burns was named the best player while India’s Sharda Nand Tiwari emerged as the top scorer.

The Tunku Temenggong of Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim presented the trophy for the 10th edition of the SOJC to India.

Earlier, in the third placing match, Great Britain defeated Japan 3-1 while the national Under-21 team finished last when they went down 2-3 to South Africa.-Bernama