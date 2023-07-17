India imports 155,058 tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia in June

NEW DELHI: India imported 155,058 tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia in June.

The volumes comprised 139,932 tonnes of crude palm oil (CPO) and 15,126 tonnes of RBD palm olein, data released by the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) on Monday showed.

India’s total palm oil imports in June were 683,133 tonnes compared with 439,173 tonnes in May.

Its overall edible oil imports last month were about 1.3 million tonnes, representing an increase of 24.5 per cent from May.

A sharp reduction in domestic edible oil prices has improved demand, leading to higher imports last month, the Indian trade body said. -Bernama