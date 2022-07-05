India imports vegetable oil worth US$1.7 billion in June

NEW DELHI: India imported vegetable oil worth US$1.75 billion in June, 22.2 per cent higher than the same month last year, according to Commerce Ministry data.

Vegetable oil imports were more than US$5.1 billion in the April-June period, the first quarter of India’s 2022-23 fiscal year, representing a growth of 24.8 per cent over the same quarter of 2021.

Among other top imports last month, the value of gold was US$2.6 billion, jumping 169 per cent from June 2021.

India last week raised its import tax on gold from 10.75 per cent to 15 per cent to curb the trade deficit.

The value of crude oil and petroleum products imported in June was US$20.7 billion, recording a 94 per cent increase compared with the same month last year.

The trade deficit for the month was US$25.63 billion, while it was US$70.25 billion for the April-June period.-Bernama