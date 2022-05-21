India interested in M'sia as a wedding destinaion

KANGAR: India has stated its interest in turning Malaysia into a destination of choice for weddings, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said.

She believed that wedding planners from abroad could see the uniqueness of this country, especially in Perlis, which is blessed with beautiful natural vistas, like green lush rice fields.

“For instance, it (the wedding ceremony) could be performed at the rice fields, waterfalls or at other tourist attractions that are capable of attracting them here,” she told reporters after officiating the 2022 East Winds@Hybrid Festival together with Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man here today.

Nancy said that previously such activities were popular in certain areas, such as Genting Highlands, Pahang.

“This time we would like to introduce eco-tourism areas to those wanting to conduct their weddings so that they can also appreciate the beauty of nature in the country, especially in Perlis,” she said.

Meanwhile, Azlan said that the unique natural environment in the state could also be suitable as filming locations for productions from other countries, especially India.

“For the past three or four years, Perlis has been their focus for filming locations, so we hope there will be more foreign filmmakers interested in Perlis as their shooting location of choice,” he said, adding that the payment rate imposed by the state government was reasonable, which was why it had recently attracted filmmakers.

“We (the state government) will seek assistance from the central government to promote Perlis for filming,” he added.-Bernama