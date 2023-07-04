India receive 6.19m foreign tourists in 2022

NEW DELHI: India has received 6.19 million foreign tourists last year, as compared to 1.52 million in 2021, reported Xinhua, quoting the Tourism Ministry on Friday.

Citing data from the Bureau of Immigration, the Tourism Ministry said it was a sign of revival after the Covid-19 pandemic, before which there were 10.93 million foreign tourist arrivals in 2019 in the South Asian country.

The ministry said the federal government is taking initiatives to give a boost to tourism to increase foreign tourist arrivals, including financial assistance to local governments for the development of tourism-related infrastructure to enrich the experience for visitors.

The ministry has set up a 24/7 multilingual tourist information helpline for domestic and foreign tourists, it added. -Bernama