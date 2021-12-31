India records 1,270 new Omicron cases

NEW DELHI: India's Covid-19 tally rose to 34,838,804 on Friday as 16,764 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the federal Health Ministry's latest data showed.

Besides, 220 more deaths since Thursday morning took the death toll to 481,080, according to Xinhua.

There are still 91,361 active Covid-19 cases in the country with a rise of 8,959 active cases during the past 24 hours. This marked the third consecutive day witnessing an increase in the number of active cases in the country.

A total of 34,266,363 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of whom 7,585 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country's Omicron tally has reached 1,270, out of which Maharashtra and Delhi have reported 450 and 320 cases, respectively. Till now 374 patients have been discharged after recovery, as per the federal Health Ministry's data.-Bernama