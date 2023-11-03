India reports 2 deaths due to H3N2

NEW DELHI: Two persons have died in India due to the seasonal influenza H3N2 - one in Karnataka state and the other in Haryana state, Indian health authorities confirmed on Friday.

Both the deceased were said to be suffering from old age and comorbidities.

“A total of 3,038 laboratory-confirmed cases of various subtypes of Influenza, including H3N2, have been reported till March 9 by the states. This includes 1,245 cases in January, 1307 in February and 486 cases in March (till 9th March),“ said an official statement issued by the federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, reported Xinhua.

It added, “So far, Karnataka and Haryana have confirmed one death each from H3N2 influenza.”

The federal health ministry is keeping a close watch on the seasonal influenza situation in various states through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network on a real-time basis, and also tracking and giving keen attention to morbidity and mortality due to the H3N2 subtype of the seasonal influenza.

“Young children and old age persons with co-morbidities are the most vulnerable groups in context of seasonal influenza,“ said the official statement.

Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses which circulate in all parts of the world, and the cases are seen to increase during certain months globally.

India witnesses two peaks of seasonal influenza every year: one from January to March and the other in the post-monsoon season.

The cases arising from seasonal influenza are expected to decline by March-end. State surveillance officers are therefore fully geared to meet this public health challenge, said an official in the federal health ministry.

In terms of medication, the ministry said that Oseltamivir is the drug recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The drug is made available through the Public Health System free of cost.

The Indian government has allowed the sale of Oseltamivir for wider accessibility and availability. -Bernama