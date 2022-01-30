India reports 234,281 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs

NEW DELHI: India's Covid-19 tally rose to 41,092,522 on Sunday, as 234,281 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the federal health ministry's latest data showed.

Besides, as many as 893 deaths were recorded since Saturday morning, taking the death toll to 494,091, according to Xinhua.

Currently there are 1,884,937 active cases in the country, with a decrease of 119,396 during the period. This was the sixth consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

A total of 38,713,494 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 352,784 new recoveries. -Bernama